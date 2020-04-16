Child killed in hit-and-run in Council Bluffs

Police say a child was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Council Bluffs last night.

The Council Bluffs Police Department said an eight-year-old boy from Council Bluffs was hit by an SUV at around 6:25 p.m., at the intersection of Franklin and Carson Avenues. The child – whose name was not immediately released – was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 36-year-old Troy Allen Pokorny, of Council Bluffs, initially fled the scene but was located a short distance away. Authorities investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident say impairment is being investigated as a possible factor in the accident, but test results won’t be know for some time.

Charges in the case are currently pending. The Council Bluffs Police Traffic Unit is conducting the investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the CBTU at 712-328-4948.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)