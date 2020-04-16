New COVID-19-related restrictions issued for northeast Iowa

Governor Kim Reynolds today said due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in 14 northeast Iowa counties, she’s imposing new restrictions on activities to slow the spread of the virus.

“Effective at 11:59 p.m. tonight in all Region 6 counties, all gatherings for social, community, recreational, leisure or sporting activities will cease through April 30. You may gather only with members of your immediate household,” Reynolds said. “Limited exceptions will be made for weddings, funerals and other religious gatherings which will continue to be restricted to ten people or less.”

The Iowa Department of Public Health developed a map of the state to follow COVID-19 trend lines. Region 6 includes Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Dubuque, and Decorah. The counties included are Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchana, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Grundy, Howard, Jones, Linn, and Winneshiek.

The governor is not ordering additional business closures in this region and she’s not calling this additional step a “stay-at-home” order. She is urging companies to let employees work from home, if possible. Businesses that remain open are encouraged to ensure employees and customers stay at least six feet away from one another. And Reynolds said if you have a mask, use it.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)