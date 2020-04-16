Sioux City pork plant announces one confirmed COVID case

Officials at a pork processing plant in Sioux City say an employee has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Seaboard Triumph plant in Sioux City employs 2400. The company announced in a news release that the employee who has COVID-19 has not reported to work since being tested and there are no other confirmed cases of the coronavirus connected to the plant.

Two other meat packing plants in Iowa, in Tama and Columbus Junction, are closed due to outbreaks of the virus among employees. Earlier today, Iowa’s governor said there is a suspected outbreak at the pork plant in Waterloo that is still operating.

One of the nation’s largest pork processing facilities, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is closed. More than 600 employees there have tested positive for COVID-19 and one worker has died.

(Reporting by Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)