Former legislator sues Woodbury County on plans to scale back voting sites

A Sioux City businessman and former state lawmaker Rich Bertrand has filed a lawsuit against Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill’s plan for reducing the number of voting centers for upcoming elections.

Only two vote centers are currently scheduled to be open, with Gill requesting that most people vote absentee. Bertrand, a former Republican state senator claims that more Democrats traditionally vote absentee than Republicans and that a higher percentage of men vote on election day.

He says a large number of Republicans and non-party male votes will be harmed by not being able to vote in person on election day. Bertrand also claims long lines at only two vote centers that day will put voters more at risk for COVID-19.

Bertrand wants all voting centers open for the July 7th county supervisor election and the June 6th primary election.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)