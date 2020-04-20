BBB warns senior pictures online may give up important information

Many Iowans are joining the recent trend of posting their high school senior pictures on social media, but it might not be such a good idea.

While it’s billed as being in support of the graduating class of 2020 during the pandemic, Bao Vang with the Better Business Bureau says by posting those old photos, you may be inadvertently sharing valuable personal information with scammers.

“Your high school name, graduation year, the city that you grew up in,” Vang says, “and if they sound familiar, the problem is, that same information is commonly used as passwords or the answers to online security questions.” Once scammers have that information, Vang says it’s very easy for them to rip you off.

“Their ultimate goal is to steal your identity, your banking information and to part you with your hard-earned money,” Vang says. “Don’t allow them any chance.” She says it’s a good idea to check your security settings on all social media platforms to see what you are sharing and with whom you are sharing it.