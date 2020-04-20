Buchanan County deputy hospitalized after crash during chase

A Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputy was badly hurt in a crash during a weekend pursuit.

The Iowa State Patrol says 23-year-old Deputy Dan Walter of Independence is in serious condition at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

The State Patrol says authorities became involved in a pursuit with a Manchester man. Twenty-nine-year old Kevin Krapfl allegedly struck a pedestrian in Oelwein around 2:30 pm Saturday. Krapfl left the scene, with a conservation officer spotting him about four miles east of Oelwein heading east on 50th Street near the intersection of L Avenue in Fayette County.

The officer tried stopping Krapfl’s Avalanche, but he did not stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued through Fayette and Buchanan counties. Krapfl’s vehicle collided with Deputy Walter’s patrol vehicle at the intersection of Buchanan-Delaware Road and 150th Street.

After the collision, Krapfl tried fleeing the scene on foot but was quickly apprehended by the conservation officer who had been pursuing him. The Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Walter is awake and alert, but remains in serious condition.

The crash is under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol. Charges are pending.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)