Eagle Grove pork plant reports coronavirus outbreak

A pork processing facility in north-central Iowa is the latest with an outbreak of the coronavirus.

Officials in Wright County have confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at a food processing plant. Sixteen cases of COVID-19 have been announced from Prestage Food near Eagle Grove. Testing was done a few days ago and the results were discovered over the weekend.

None of the people showed signs of illness prior to testing positive. Subsequently, testing on all employees of the facility has begun.

(By Rob Jones, KFVD, Fort Dodge)