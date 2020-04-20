RAGBRAI organizers cancel event as a coronavirus precaution

The annual bike ride across the state is the latest big event to be shut down by the coronavirus.

The 48th annual RAGBRAI was set to get underway the last week of July — with thousands of riders expected to go from Le Mars to Clinton. Organizers posted on their website that the ride won’t happen this year.

The statement says they didn’t want to riders or residents along the route at risk for spreading the virus.

Riders who registered for RAGBRAI can request a refund, use it for next year’s ride or donate the amount to the Iowa Bicycle Coalition.

(Logo from RAGBRAI website)