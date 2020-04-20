Sioux Center officials discourage travel to South Dakota, Minnesota

The elected officials in Sioux Center are asking residents to avoid travel to nearby Minnesota and South Dakota where COVID-19 outbreaks have been identified at meat-packing plants.

Sioux Center Mayor Dave Krahling says although he’s impressed by ways Sioux Center residents have taken safety measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus seriously, recent rapid increases in positive COVID cases in neighboring states are a sobering reminder the spread is still active.

Kahling says close proximity to hot spots is especially concerning, with Sioux Falls, South Dakota just a 45 minute drive away and many local residents have family living in southwest Minnesota and Sioux Falls. Family visits in these areas increase the possibility of more widespread infection in northwest Iowa

Mayor Krahling and the City Council are asking Sioux Center residents to limit travel to these states and outside of the region.

(By Mark Buss, KSOU, Sioux Center)