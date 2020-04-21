Auditors say SE Iowa deputy made improper purchases with agency funds

A special investigation by the state auditor’s office flagged more than $7400 in improper purchases made by a long-time deputy sheriff in southeast Iowa.

Jeff White worked in the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office for 30 years and was chief deputy when he retired in December of 2018. State auditors report White improperly used the department’s money to buy laptops, a drone, an iPhone and ammunition for guns the department did not own.

Auditors reviewed purchasing and budget records for the final two years White worked in the agency. Some of the items have been returned to the sheriff’s office, but nearly $4300 worth of the purchases remain unaccounted for according to auditors.

The Des Moines County attorney has referred the auditor’s report to the Iowa Attorney General.