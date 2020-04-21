Estherville pork plant stops production for cleaning after coronavirus case

Redwood Farms Meat Processors of Estherville is suspending operations until further notice after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

In a news release, Redwood Farms said it’s making the move to ensure the safety of company employees and the community in which we work. The company says it’s only aware of the one case and the individual does not live in Emmet County.

Due to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases within the meat processing industry, Redwood Farms had implemented additional cleaning practices and was screening employees upon arrival to the company’s facility.

The company has been communicating with Emmet County Public Health to gain resources and advice on how to educate employees and promote a safe working environment. Redwood Farms is owned by Farmers Union Industries.

The minutes from an Estherville City Council meeting in December indicate the Estherville facility has the capacity to process between 1,400 and 2,400 hogs a day.

(By Ed Funston, KILR, Estherville)