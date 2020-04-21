Estherville teen charged with assaulting a police officer

An Estherville teenager was arrested this weekend an is facing several charges after police say she tried to set grass and her jacket on fire with a cigarette lighter.

An officer attempted taking the lighter and then the woman brandished a knife and cut the officer on the arm. Eighteen-year-old Grace Hrbek was then taken into custody and was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation before being transported to the Emmet County Jail.

She’s charged with willful injury, assault on a peace officer and going armed with intent. The officer was treated and released.

(By Rob Jones, KVFD, Fort Dodge)