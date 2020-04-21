Seth Wing named new athletic director at Cornell College

Cornell College has named Seth Wing as the school’s new Director of Athletics. He replaces Keith Hackett, who announced he is retiring at the end of June.

Wing has spent the past nine years as Cornell’s baseball coach and will continue in that role.

“I have committed to our players and I really want to see some more things through here”, said Wing. “My job is not done on the baseball field but I also know I can have a bigger role on campus by having a positive impact on all of our student athletes and help our department grow.”

In three years under Hackett’s direction, the Rams claimed eight Midwest Conference team championships, five NCAA Tournament berths and nine individual all-America awards. The Rams landed four CoSIDA Academic All-Americans and had 14 student-athletes inducted into the Cornell Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest and most respected academic honor society.

Wing, a native of Maquoketa, is known for his strong recruiting efforts, nearly tripling the size of Cornell’s baseball roster since his arrival in Summer 2011. He is the program’s all-time coaching leader with 146 victories.

Wing’s 26-19 team in 2019 made history by claiming the program’s first MWC Tournament title and qualifying for an NCAA Regional for the first time. The Rams have played in the MWC Tournament five of the past six seasons. They’ve produced 24 all-conference and 13 all-region honorees since 2012.