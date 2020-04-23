Absentee ballot request forms in many Iowans’ mailboxes soon

Secretary of State Paul Pate has mailed every registered voter in the state a form to request an absentee ballot for the June Primary and Pate says they should arrive in mailboxes next week.

“It’s a document that says: ‘Vote Safe, Iowa.’ It’ll the Secretary of State logo on it and it’s a simple tri-fold. You open it up, filled out the little one page section and the postage is prepaid and in a few days you’ll get your ballot,” Pate says. “It’s that easy and that safe.”

Pate used his emergency powers during the pandemic to take this step to encourage “early” voting for the June 2nd Primary. The deadline for submitting absentee ballot requests to county auditors is May 22nd.

“But I would encourage when you get this mailer to process it and get it in,” Pate says. “That way you’re got it under control.”

The early voting period for June’s Primary Election starts today. Pate and county auditors are urging Iowans to avoid voting in person on Primary Day due to concerns about spreading the coronavirus among voters and poll workers.

“That’s what we want our folks to do right now during these times of challenge,” Pate says.

Iowans may start casting early votes in-person at their county auditor’s office on Monday, May 4th. You must be a registered Democrat or a registered Republican voter to cast a ballot in that party’s June Primary, but independent or “no party” voters may switch their registration to either party to participate.