Man sentenced to federal prison for eastern Iowa credit card skimmer operation

A man from Romania has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a skimmer scam in eastern Iowa.

Information in his plea agreement shows 21-year-old Romica Martuica entered the U-S illegally in 2016 and was arrested in Hiawatha in 2019 along with two other people. The three had more than 90 counterfeit credit and debit cards on them.

The cards had account information that had been acquired by using card skimmers on ATM’s. Martuica used fake cards more than 70 times and withdrew around $8,600 dollars before police caught him.

He was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison and ordered to pay restitution to his victims.