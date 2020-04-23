Prestage pork plant in Eagle Grove identifies 25 more coronavirus cases

Prestage Foods has released a statement saying new test results for coronavirus at its Eagle Grove pork plant have found more cases to go along with the 16 cases it first reported.

The statement says Wright County Public Health tested 867 employees and found 25 positive tests for COVID-19. Prestage is in Wright County — but is a regional employer — and 18 of the 25 positives tests came from people who live in Black Hawk County, three from Hamilton, two from Humboldt, one from Webster and one from Wright County.

(By Rob Jones ,KVFD, Fort Dodge)