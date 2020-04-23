Two arrests in connection with string of northwest Iowa vehicle thefts

Two 18-year-olds from northwest Iowa have been charged in an O’Brien County crime spree from earlier this month that involved the theft of multiple vehicles.

The Sutherland Police Department and O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office began investigating April 7th when a pickup was stolen from a local business. That truck was found on fire two days later and is considered a total loss.

A second vehicle was stolen in the early morning hours of April 8th and later returned. A motorcycle was taken April 12th and recovered three days later.

The two, 18-year-old Mark Steiner of Sutherland and 18-year-old Shane Brown of Paullina, were both charged with first-degree theft, second-degree arson, operating a vehicle without owner’s consent and trespassing while causing injury or damage.

Both men were released from jail after making an initial court appearance.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)