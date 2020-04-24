TPI composites in Newton temporarily shuts down production

TPI Composites is temporarily halting production at its wind blade manufacturing plant in Newton as employees are tested for COVID-19.

Plant General Manager Josh Syhlman said today TPI proactively reached out to the Governor’s Office to discuss an enhanced COVID-19 testing plan after 28 confirmed new cases were reported among the plant’s workforce during the last week.

TPI expects the voluntary pause in production to last until the middle of next week. This will allow for another deep clean of the facility and to implement a more rigorous testing plan for all Newton associates.

The Newton Plant workers will be paid during the production pause and TPI also plans to provide protective masks to its associates’ family members for use at home.

(By Randy Van, KCOB, Newton)