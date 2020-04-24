Webster City golf course closed as coronavirus precaution

A north central Iowa golf course is closing as a precaution against the coronavirus.

The Hamilton County Conservation Board Thursday voted to close the Briggs Woods Golf Course in Webster City for two weeks from April 24th to May 8th. Conservation director Brian Lammers said over the last weekend a golfer who played the course had tested positive for COVID-19.

An employee at the course was exposed to the virus and has made a decision to self-quarantine. The decision prompted the conservation board members to be pro-active and protect the employees and the public by closing the course to all golfers.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)