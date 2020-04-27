Calhoun County Sheriff resigns

The Calhoun County Board of Supervisors and the county attorney met today and accepted the resignation of Sheriff Scott Anderson.

Anderson’s resignation comes about two weeks after he was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault and assault on persons in certain occupations. A petition for his removal as Sheriff had already been filed prior to his resignation.

In addition to the criminal charges, Anderson is accused of sexual harassment of a former Calhoun County Dispatcher.

(By Rob Jones , KFVD, Fort Dodge)