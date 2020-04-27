Country Thunder Music Festival in Forest City moved to Labor Day weekend

Organizers of the Country Thunder Music Festivals have decided to postpone its Forest City event due to the continuing uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Festivals spokesperson Gerry Krochak, explained the decision. “It is just a little too obvious a little too to go. We’re just following the Governors guidelines that have been laid out for us. You know we think by moving to Labor Day Weekend, it kinda gives us the chance to put on the world class event that we want to. It’s going to be a very big first year for us in Iowa and you know the old saying, good things come to those who wait.We’re going to wait a little longer,” Krochak says.

Originally scheduled from June 12-14th, Country Thunder Iowa 2020 will now take place from September 4-6th, at Winnebago Park in Forest City. Headliners Lynyrd Skynyrd, as part of its 50th Anniversary Last Of The Street Survivors tour, superstar Kane Brown and supergroup Old Dominion have all been re-confirmed for the new dates. They will be joined by country legends Big & Rich, Clay Walker, Lonestar, red-hot hitmakers Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick, and the hard-driving, country trio, Cadillac Three, among many others.

Krochak stated that the rebooking of the acts went much smoother than expected. “To rebook a festival with your same headliners, I would have thought impossible, but we’ve done it now for Florida, Arizona, and now Iowa,” Krochak says. “You know we’re real proud of that and we’re till hoping to deliver some of the same experiences because I think people are going to be ready.”

All ticketing and camping options will be honored for the rescheduled dates. One of the things that impressed the organizers of Country Thunder was the Iowa spirit and willingness to work on getting the rescheduling done. “We’ve already seen as a result of this announcement, we had all our folds in Iowa saying let us know what you need, let us know how we can help. We’re in. I mean, that’s America. That’s what we’ve come to expect and it’s such a great feeling knowing that having your back when you go through this. I know it’s become a cliché that we are all in this together and everyone is working as if they believe that, for sure.”

Country Thunder Iowa is partnering with the Families Of The Fallen for its festival in Forest City. A portion of every ticket sold will directly benefit the non-profit organization and its members.

(By A. J. Taylor, KIOW, Forest City/Photo of the Country Thunder website)