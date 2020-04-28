Corn planting speeds ahead in last week

Iowa farmers were able to get a lot done with dry weather last week.

The U.S.D.A. report shows corn planting went from 2% to 39% planted in the last week as farmers used five days of good weather to get into the fields. The report says it was mid-June before Iowa farmers had five days suitable for fieldwork in the soggy 2019 planting season.

The soybean planting also got underway — with 9% of the beans now in the ground. That’s 10 days ahead of last year and one week ahead of the five-year average.