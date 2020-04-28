Hormel provides bonuses to its food production workers

Hormel Foods is giving a second round of cash bonuses to its food production employees who are working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hormel operates plants in Algona, Dubuque, Knoxville, Nevada and Osceola. Full-time workers on the food lines got $300 bonuses in April and Hormel has announced they’ll get another $500 bonus in July. Part-time workers are getting smaller bonuses.

Hormel’s president and CEO says food production workers are among the heroes of the pandemic, as a stable food supply is providing people with a sense of security and comfort.

Hormel is based in Austin, Minnesota. Hormel’s plant in Algona makes pepperoni products. The company’s Knoxville facility produces sausage and its plants in Nevada, Osceola and Dubuque make a variety of meat products.

(Photo courtesy of Hormel)