Inaugural ‘Iowa’s Ride’ cancels due to pandemic

The first edition of “Iowa’s Ride” has been canceled due to safety concerns over COVID-19.

Iowa’s Ride was scheduled to start July 12th in Dubuque, with stops in Monticello, Vinton, Eldora, Clarion, Emmetsburg, Sheldon and Rock Rapids during the week-long event. The ride’s director says it would not be safe or feasible to have the ride this year due to health risks. People who signed up for the ride may request a refund of their registration through May 15th.

Iowa’s Ride was launched by the former director of the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa. RAGBRAI has already canceled this year’s event because of the pandemic.