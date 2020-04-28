Police still looking for shooter one year after former UNI softball player’s death

Investigators are still trying to figure out who’s responsible for the death of a former University of Northern Iowa softball player one year after she was shot while driving on a Waterloo highway.

Police say 25-year-old Micalla Rettinger of Cedar Falls was returning home from work on April 28, 2019, around 2:30 a.m., when a bullet shattered the driver’s side window of her jeep as it crossed the U.S. Highway 218 bridge over the Cedar River near George Wyth State Park. The bullet struck Rettinger in the neck, killing her.

Major Joe Leibold of the Waterloo police department says a $58,000 reward is still available for information that brings closure to the unsolved case. “It’s still very much an active investigation,” Leibold says. “We continue to work with our local, state and federal partners investigating this matter. We’re using every resource at our disposal.”

Investigators say the same bullet that struck Rettinger also hit her boyfriend, who was a passenger in the front seat. Adam Kimball was treated at a hospital and released. A second passenger and a dog — both in the back seat — weren’t injured.

Anyone with information about the case should call Waterloo Police at 319-291-4340, Extension 7, or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-855-300-TIPS (8477).

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)