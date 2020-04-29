Iowa State signs Memphis transfer

Iowa State has signed Memphis transfer Tyler Harris as announced Tuesday by head coach Steve Prohm. Harris is a 5-9 junior guard from Memphis, Tennessee.

“We are excited to add Tyler to our basketball family,” Prohm said. “He’s someone we recruited hard out of high school and after transferring from Memphis he’ll bring great experience that can really impact our program.

“I think Tyler is someone that our fans will really like watching because of his energy, toughness and spirit. He can really shoot it, has great quickness and can really push tempo. We look forward to him joining us.”

Harris, the 2017 Gatorade Player of the Year in Tennessee, connected on 138 career 3-pointers and averaged 8.7 points as a sophomore for the Tigers. He averaged 9.9 points over his two-year career in Memphis, shooting 36.9 percent from the field and 33.4 percent behind the arc. Harris also shot 84.4 percent on free throw attempts.

Harris scored a season-high 19 points in a home win against Wichita State in 2020, connecting on five 3-pointers. He reached double figures in six of his final nine games of the season and made 21 3-pointers during the stretch.