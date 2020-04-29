Minivan crash near Jamaica leaves two dead, others hurt

Two children were killed, several hurt, when a minivan crashed in central Iowa on Tuesday.

The Iowa State Patrol says the minivan was being driven by a 16-year-old and it crashed near Jamaica in Dallas County. Those who died were five and eight years old, while the driver and three other young passengers were seriously hurt.

The patrol says the Toyota slipped off the pavement to the left, the driver over-corrected and went off road to the right and wrecked.

Troopers say only two of the six wore seat belts. No names were released.