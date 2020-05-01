Famous Hula Hoop tree in Jones County removed over safety concerns

A famous Jones County landmark is no more.

The Hula Hoop Tree has been cut down. Over the past few years, visitors have stopped to visit the old tree, which sat along County Road E-23 near Amber. The tree’s branches were filled with hula hoops.

The Hula Hoop Tree’s Facebook page announced on Friday that the tree was taken down to keep the public safe. They say it was with “very mixed feelings and heavy hearts” that the tree will now just live in the memories, photographs, and videos of all who have visited.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester/photo courtesy of the Hula Hoop Tree Facebook page)