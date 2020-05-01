Loebsack says lack of internet access in rural America ‘unacceptable’

Congressman Dave Loebsack of Iowa City is among a dozen members of the U.S. House touting a plan that would expand broadband service in America.

Loebsack says it is unacceptable that in 2020, many rural Americans do not have access to high-speed internet. As the spread of COVID-19 continues, Loebsack says it shines an even brighter light on the “broadband gap” that exists between urban and rural communities. Loebsack and the other Democratic lawmakers plan to include investment broadband in the next coronavirus response package in congress.

Loebsack was a founding member of the House Rural Broadband Caucus in 2016 and is the bipartisan group’s co-chair. According to the Federal Communications Commission, 24 million Americans lack access to high-speed broadband service and nearly one-third of rural Americans lack access to mobile broadband.