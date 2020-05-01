U-I president looking to June 1st as start of football practice

University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld hopes athletic practices, including football, can resume on June first.

Harreld made his comments to the Board of Regents following Big Ten Conference meetings that considered options for the football season. “We are prepared for a slight delay at the beginning of the season. We’re prepared for anything else and you can move on from there. Our plan of record in the Big Ten is…we need about six to 10 weeks of good practice to keep out players safe,” Harreld says.

Harreld hopes football practice can begin in a month. “We have a moratorium on all team-related activities until June one. We are ever so hopeful that this virus will be behind us at this point…we’ve missed spring practice. But right now June one is the date we are going to get back at practice and here we go,” Harreld said.

Harreld made his comments during an update to the Regents on the financial impact of the coronavirus on the school.