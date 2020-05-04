Cal Woods ends U.S. Senate campaign, endorses Franken

One of the five candidates running for the Iowa Democratic Party’s U.S. Senate nomination has ended his campaign.

Contractor Cal Woods of Des Moines, a Navy veteran, is endorsing retired three-star U.S. Navy Admiral Mike Franken.

“I think he has the right temperament, the right disposition, the right background,” Woods says. “I just very impressed with Mike as a candidate.”

Woods collected enough petition signatures to get his name of the June 2n Primary ballot, but with his exit from the race four candidates are still competing for the chance to run against Republican U.S. Senator Joni Ernst in November. Business owner Theresa Greenfield has a big fundraising advantage. Businessman Eddie Mauro and attorney Kimberly Graham are also running.

(By Iowa Public Radio’s Clay Masters)