Clarence man sentenced to decade in prison on child enticement charge

A Cedar County man will spend ten years in federal prison after pleading guilty to enticement of a minor.

Thirty-four-year-old Jason Koontz of Clarence admitted in his plea hearing that in July of 2017 he attempted to entice a person he believed to be a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity. Koontz was sentenced to 120 months in prison and will have to register as a sex offender.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.