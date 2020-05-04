Iowa officials announced 1285 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

The latest data on COVID-19 test results show more than 9100 Iowans have so far tested positive for the virus.

Governor Kim Reynolds indicated on Friday that a backlog in processing at the State Hygienic Lab was being resolved. On Saturday and Sunday a total of 1285 positive test results and more than 6300 negative results were announced.

A drive-through “Test Iowa” site has been set up in Sioux City. Woodbury County has turned into one of the “hot spots” in Iowa for the virus, with 1112 confirmed cases in the county. Captain Sam Otto of the Iowa National Guard’s 2nd Brigade Infantry Unit in Boone says the testing is by appointment only, with a referral through the “Test Iowa” website or app.

“There’s going to be a ‘soft opening’ on Monday and Tuesday and then it should be operational throughout the rest of the week,” Otto says.

The “Test Iowa” site has been set up at Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City. The state is hiring medical staff to conduct the tests, but guard soldiers will be assigned to the site.

“We’re there either to provide planning support, logistical support and then we’re directing some traffic in lanes, for people to go get the actual testing,” Otto says.

For today and Tuesday, the site will be open from noon until 6 p.m., then on Wednesday testing will be conducted 10 hours a day, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. There will be no testing done on weekends.

The latest statewide report indicates that 184 Iowans have died of COVID-19 and by Saturday morning, 378 were hospitalized for treatment.

(Reporting by Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City; additional reporting by Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson)