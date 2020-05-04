Regents hold quick meeting to hear plan to freeze tuition and fees

The Board of Regents held a short meeting this morning, where they heard a proposal for tuition rates.

Regents chief business officer, Brad Berg, presented the plan that freezes tuition and mandatory fee rates.

It took just a few more minutes for Board president Mike Richards to ask for input and then close the meeting. “I hear no questions,” Richards says, “is there any other business?” A regent asked “is that it” and Richards said “yes, that’s it”, and several of the board members laughed as the meeting quickly closed. One of the regents commented that it must have been a record fast meeting.

The board will vote on the proposal to freeze tuition rates at their meeting in June. The base tuition and fees for in-state students at the Univerisity of Iowa are $9,600, $9,300 at Iowa State University, and 8,900 at the University of Northern Iowa.