407 Iowans hospitalized for coronavirus, 100 in Des Moines area

A dozen more Iowans have died of COVID-19 and all were above the age of 61.

State officials say 219 Iowans have died of the disease since record keeping began in March. The number of Iowans who’ve entered a hospital for treatment for the virus has increased slightly, to 407. Thirty-three Iowans with COVID-19 are patients in an out-of-state hospital. One hundred patients are in Des Moines area hospitals.

The latest coronavirus information from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows an additional 293 cases of COVID-19 were identified through testing conducted between mid-morning on Monday and 10 o’clock on Tuesday.

Governor Kim Reynolds has flown to Washington, D.C. today for a meeting in the Oval Office with President Trump, Vice President Pence and members of the coronavirus task force. The president’s schedule indicates the meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Iowa time.