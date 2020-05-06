Iowa’s governor says meat shortages to be resolved soon

Governor Kim Reynolds and U.S. Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue say the nation’s meat supply should be stabilized within 10 days. Reynolds was in the Oval Office earlier this afternoon for a meeting with President Trump. She indicated Iowa packing plants are reopening and be operating at excess capacity soon.

“We’re going to hopefully prevent what could have been, you know, a really sorry situation where we were euthanizing some of our protein supply and really impacting the food supply not only in our country, but throughout the world,” Reynolds said.

President Trump said he’s asked the Justice Department to investigate whether meat packers are engaging in price gouging in the midst of the pandemic.

(Check back for updates on this developing story.)