Reynolds allows more Iowa businesses to reopen Friday

Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a proclamation allowing campgrounds, drive-in movie theaters, tanning facilities and medical spas to reopen throughout the state this Friday, May 8th.

Iowa dentists will be able to perform routine procedures if their office has enough masks and other personal protective equipment.

Last Friday, restaurants and other businesses were allowed to reopen in 77 Iowa counties. Social and fraternal clubs in those counties may reopen this Friday, to serve food and beverages, but at 50 percent capacity. In the other 22 counties, fitness centers can start taking appointments and let one person in at a time. Malls and other retail businesses can reopen at half capacity. However, restaurants in the 22 county zone must remain closed.