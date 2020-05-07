Auto racing returns to Hamilton County, but without spectators

There’s be auto racing this weekend — without fans in the stands — at one of the oldest tracks in Iowa.

Officials with the Hamilton County Speedway in Webster City have announced the first night of racing will be this Saturday evening.

The race track will adhere to several rules and guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic with all participants asked to observe social distancing and the wearing of face masks.

For the first time in its history, the grandstand to the speedway will be closed to the public. Spectators will not be allowed to watch the racing on Saturday.

Fans can watch the races via their computer or smart phone by logging on to RacinDirt.TV for a charge.

The half mile dirt oval track is the oldest in Iowa when the first race was held in July of 1910. The semi-banked half mile track was completed in the spring of 1939 with the first races held on the track in September of that year.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)