Iowa jobless numbers are still high but they’re beginning to slacken

Thousands more Iowans are applying for unemployment benefits, but the numbers are starting to lessen.

Iowa Workforce Development reports nearly 24,700 unemployment claims were filed last week.

Since mid-March, Iowa’s seen multiple records for jobless filings, with the peak at over 64,000 in one week.

For last week alone, unemployment insurance benefit payments topped $50-million.

Overall, more than 181,000 people are now getting jobless benefits statewide.

Industries with the most claims include manufacturing, health care, accommodation and food service, and retail trade.