Reynolds says Iowa’s entering new phase in COVID-19 era

Governor Kim Reynolds today said the state is “shifting strategies” and entering a new phase in the pandemic.

“You know, Iowans can be proud of what we’re doing. You should be proud of what we’re doing,” Reynolds told reporters at a news conference late this morning. “We are leading and we’re leading by example and we’re doing to continue to lead.”

Early efforts were aimed at preserving protective equipment and ensuring hospitals had the capacity to care for COVID-19 patients, according to Reynolds. Reynolds said the state now has more testing capacity and 150 Iowa National Guard soldiers joining local efforts to tracking down people who may have been exposed to the virus. With “hot spots” around the state identified, Reynolds said she’s making prudent decisions about lifting closure orders and allowing businesses to reopen, at limited capacity.

“We can’t keep businesses closed indefinitely,” Reynolds said.

