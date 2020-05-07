Temporary closure of Fort Dodge eatery after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Ja-Mar’s Drive-In restaurant in Fort Dodge that recently reopened has closed for the rest of the week.

Owner Jerry Jordison confirmed Thursday morning the closure is due to an employee who tested positive for covid-19. Jordison says the last time the employee was in the restaurant was last Friday and the employee had limited contact with others.

As a preemptive measure Jordison requested all employees who had contact with the person be tested. The results of those tests are pending and should come back later this week. Jordison plans to re-open the restaurant Monday after having it thoroughlcleaned and disinfected.

(Reporting by Rob Jones, KVFD, Fort Dodge)