Pence flight to Iowa delayed by about an hour

Vice President Pence. (Photo from Pence’s twitter feed)

Vice President Pence’s departure for Iowa was delayed this morning and Bloomberg News reports it’s because a staffer tested positive for COVID-19. Pence’s flight took off about an hour later than planned.

Pence’s schedule in the Des Moines area shows he’ll have a conversation with a group of faith leaders to discuss federal and state guidelines for safely re-opening houses of worship. The Vice President’s second stop is Hy-Vee headquarters in West Des Moines. He’ll participate in a round table discussion with ag and food industry representatives about the security of the U.S. food supply.

Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst boarded Air Force 2 this morning to make the trip with Pence. The Vice President and his entourage will return to DC late this afternoon.

 