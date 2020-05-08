Pence flight to Iowa delayed by about an hour

Vice President Pence’s departure for Iowa was delayed this morning and Bloomberg News reports it’s because a staffer tested positive for COVID-19. Pence’s flight took off about an hour later than planned.

Pence’s schedule in the Des Moines area shows he’ll have a conversation with a group of faith leaders to discuss federal and state guidelines for safely re-opening houses of worship. The Vice President’s second stop is Hy-Vee headquarters in West Des Moines. He’ll participate in a round table discussion with ag and food industry representatives about the security of the U.S. food supply.

Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst boarded Air Force 2 this morning to make the trip with Pence. The Vice President and his entourage will return to DC late this afternoon.