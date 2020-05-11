Algona woman charges with pimping, prostitution

An investigation dating back almost two years has led to the arrest of an Algona woman on prostitution related charges.

According to the Algona Police Department, the investigation began in November of 2018 when a young adult female alleged that she was being pursued to engage in acts of prostitution. Officers conducted numerous interviews and served multiple search warrants as a part of the investigation. During the course of the investigation officers also learned that an adult male had allegedly been solicited to be a patron for acts of prostitution.

Officers arrested 37-year-old Rachel Cantu on charges of Pandering for Prostitution and Pimping, both Class D Felonies. Cantu was taken into custody and released to await a court appearance.

(Reporting by Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)