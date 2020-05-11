Iowa Wild season cancelled

The Iowa Wild, in conjunction with the American Hockey League (AHL), announced today the league’s Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

“After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions,” AHL President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews said. “The League’s operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season. We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months. The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21.”

“We understand and support the decision made today by the American Hockey League to cancel the remainder of the 2019-2020 season,” Iowa Wild President Todd Frederickson added. “On behalf of the entire organization, I’d like to thank our great fans for their unwavering support during these difficult times. We hope all of you continue to adhere to local and federal guidelines in an effort to stay safe, and we look forward to seeing you for the 2020-2021 season.”

Iowa was in the midst of a record-breaking season, posting 82 points through 63 games, tied for the second-most standings points in the 31-team AHL prior to the COVID-19 stoppage. The Wild finish with a record of 37-18-4-4; the 37 wins tie a franchise record and the club’s 21 home-ice victories were tied for the most in the league. Wild forward Sam Anas paced the AHL with 70 points, while teammate Gerry Mayhew was the top goal scorer (39 goals). In net, Kaapo Kahkonen ranked first in wins (25) and fourth in goals against average (2.07). In addition, defenseman Brennan Menell recorded 42 assists, the most among AHL