Report: state medical director and perhaps governor self-isolate after WH trip

Bloomberg News is reporting that the state medical director is self-isolating after her visit to the White House last Wednesday.

Citing White House sources, Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News is also reporting Governor Kim Reynolds may self-isolate. Iowa officials are not responding to requests for comment.

Dr Caitlin Pedati, the state medical director, sat in on a meeting of the president’s coronavirus task force. The task force is led by Vice President Pence. Pence’s press secretary tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. National public health officials on the task force are self-isolating and Pedati is reportedly doing so as well.

Reynolds was with Pence Friday, greeting the vice president at the Des Moines airport, accompanying him to a meeting at an Urbandale church and participating with Pence in a panel discussion at HyVee headquarters Friday afternoon.

The governor will hold a news conference at 11 a.m.