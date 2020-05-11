Teen driver without a license involved in fatal Des Moines motorcycle accident

Des Moines police say a teenage motorist was at fault in a fatal crash late Saturday afternoon.

Police say an SUV and a motorcycle collided at an intersection near the downtown, killing the motorcyclist. He’s identified as 52-year-old Troy Matice of Des Moines. Police say the SUV’s driver failed to yield while making a turn, causing the accident.

Police say the driver was 15, didn’t have a license and wasn’t accompanied by an adult. As yet, no charges are filed and the teen’s name wasn’t released.