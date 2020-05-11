Teen in critical condition, three charged in Des Moines shooting

A Des Moines teenager is in critical condition after being shot in the head late Sunday afternoon.

While on patrol in the Drake neighborhood, a Des Moines police officer heard gunshots and saw a car speeding away, so he pursued. After a short chase, the car stopped and the officer found several people inside, including 18-year-old Braden Schaffer who had a gunshot wound to the head. Schaffer is still hospitalized after undergoing surgery Sunday night.

Police arrested three men from Des Moines who were in the car on multiple charges, two of whom allegedly exchanged gunfire with a pedestrian.

They are 21-year-old, Raekwon Malik Patton, who has been charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, going armed with intent, and felon in possession of a firearm; 18-year-old Austin James Mallory, who has been charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit a felony; 24-year-old Tayronce Devon Denton, who has been charged with possession of a controlled substance. He also had an existing parole violation warrant.