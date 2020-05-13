Governor hasn’t closed the door on high school baseball, softball

Governor Kim Reynolds is allowing more Iowa businesses to reopen, but her latest pandemic-related proclamation still prohibits sports gatherings of 10 or more until midnight on Wednesday, May 27th.

Reynolds was asked specifically about high school baseball and softball today during her daily news conference. AUDIO of questions and the governor’s answer.

Reynolds said she has not discussed summer sports with the Iowa High School Athletic Union that governs boys sports or the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union. but she has not closed the door on the idea if coronavirus activity is contained or declines.

“Hopefully, if Iowans and businesses and everybody continue to do what we’re seeing that they do, we’re going to continue, in a very phased in approach, continue opening up and bringing more things online,” Reynolds said.

Bowling alleys are to remain closed statewide. The governor has lifted restrictions on fitness centers in 22 counties that had required customers to make appointments and only one customer was allowed to be inside at a time.