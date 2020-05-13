Man charged in fatal Plymouth County shooting

An 81-year old man has been charged with domestic abuse assault while using a weapon in the fatal shooting in Merrill.

Plymouth County Sheriff Mike Van Otterloo says they got a 911 call from a woman Monday just before noon. He says the dispatcher heard a gunshot and the caller said someone had been injured by the shot. The sheriff says they arrested Thomas Knapp in the death of 51-year-old Kevin Juzek. Both lived in the same rural Plymouth County residence.

The State Medical Examiner has scheduled an autopsy on Juzek’s body today (Wednesday).

(By Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)