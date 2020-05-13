Officer-involved shooting injures one person in Marshalltown

One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting early this morning near a Marshalltown elementary school.

Police were called around 4 a.m. on a report of someone causing a problem. Marshalltown’s police chief says the responding officer and a person at the scene scuffled and the officer fired what is believed to be a single shot. Police say the person had refused to comply with the officer’s order.

The person was taken to a Des Moines hospital for treatment of a wound that is not considered life threatening.

(By Ken Huge, KFJB, Marshalltown)